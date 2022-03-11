Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 5,050 ($66.17) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.65) to GBX 5,230 ($68.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($87.13) to GBX 5,940 ($77.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,635.56 ($73.84).

LON:AHT opened at GBX 4,923.12 ($64.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £21.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,188.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,675. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,175 ($54.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,572 ($86.11).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

