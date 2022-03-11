Assure (CVE:IOM) Trading Down 7.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. Approximately 4,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.

The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.70.

Assure Company Profile (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

