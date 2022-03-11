Assure (CVE:IOM) Trading Down 7.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. Approximately 4,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.
The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.70.
Assure Company Profile (CVE:IOM)
