AST SpaceMobile Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 68,524 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,630% compared to the average daily volume of 3,961 call options.
NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (Get Rating)
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
