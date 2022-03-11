AST SpaceMobile Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 68,524 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,630% compared to the average daily volume of 3,961 call options.

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 112.0% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 64,977 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

