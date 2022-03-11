AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $61.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $188.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,230,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.