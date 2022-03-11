Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) Insider Noel Lamb Purchases 4,000 Shares

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG – Get Rating) insider Noel Lamb acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,958.07).

LON AJG opened at GBX 186 ($2.44) on Friday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 178 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 280 ($3.67). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of £77.45 million and a P/E ratio of 34.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

