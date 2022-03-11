Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $459.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.43.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.06. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

