Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $764.38 and last traded at $764.38. Approximately 56 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $712.85.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $667.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $698.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 41,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Atrion by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,152,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

