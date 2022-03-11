Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Insider Phillip Britt Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Rating) insider Phillip Britt sold 2,000,000 shares of Aussie Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.95 ($3.61), for a total value of A$9,900,000.00 ($7,226,277.37).
The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31.
About Aussie Broadband (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aussie Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aussie Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.