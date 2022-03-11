Austin Russell Buys 15,000 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAZR shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

