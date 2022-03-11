Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

AUTL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,797. The company has a market cap of $284.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 137,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 103.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 72,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 29.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 97,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

