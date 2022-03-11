Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.
AUTL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,797. The company has a market cap of $284.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
