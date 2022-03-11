Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 28,852 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

