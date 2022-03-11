Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 28,852 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.
About Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.