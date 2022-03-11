Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.61 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVID. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after buying an additional 121,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

