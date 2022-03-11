Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Avid Technology by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

