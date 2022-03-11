Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires £151.84 in Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON – Get Rating) insider Nick Keveth acquired 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,168 ($15.30) per share, with a total value of £151.84 ($198.95).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Nick Keveth bought 13 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,120 ($14.68) per share, with a total value of £145.60 ($190.78).

On Monday, December 20th, Nick Keveth sold 6,417 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.16), for a total transaction of £74,244.69 ($97,280.78).

On Wednesday, December 15th, Nick Keveth bought 2,235 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 940 ($12.32) per share, with a total value of £21,009 ($27,527.52).

LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,212 ($15.88) on Friday. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 860 ($11.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,660 ($47.96). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,138.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,439.82. The firm has a market cap of £372.98 million and a PE ratio of -19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is -0.63%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 1,740 ($22.80) to GBX 1,120 ($14.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

