Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $64.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.63. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,786. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,667,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,676,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after buying an additional 60,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after buying an additional 110,764 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.