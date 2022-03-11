B. Riley Cuts PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target to $18.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 128.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

NYSE:AGS opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $290.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.08. PlayAGS has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.