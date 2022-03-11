B. Riley Lowers Viad (NYSE:VVI) Price Target to $51.00

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti downgraded Viad from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $33.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $693.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.90. Viad has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $52.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viad will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,614,000 after buying an additional 41,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after buying an additional 202,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Viad by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viad by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 234,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

