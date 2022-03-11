B. Riley Lowers Viad (NYSE:VVI) Price Target to $51.00

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti downgraded Viad from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $33.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $693.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.90. Viad has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $52.72.
In other news, CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,614,000 after buying an additional 41,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after buying an additional 202,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Viad by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viad by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 234,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.
Viad Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
