Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
BBLN traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $4.77. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,273. Babylon has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47.
About Babylon (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babylon (BBLN)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.