Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BBLN traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $4.77. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,273. Babylon has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

