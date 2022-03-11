Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $332.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

