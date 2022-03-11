Bank of America Downgrades NOV (NYSE:NOV) to Underperform

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NOV stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after buying an additional 299,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NOV by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,836,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 7.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,897,000 after buying an additional 577,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,170,000 after buying an additional 293,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.