Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$151.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$163.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$159.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$148.71.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$146.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$137.30. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$108.86 and a 52-week high of C$152.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

