Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.17% of PJT Partners worth $41,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

NYSE:PJT opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

