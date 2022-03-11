Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of Community Bank System worth $43,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $72.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Community Bank System Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.