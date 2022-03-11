Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $134.46 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

