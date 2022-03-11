Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 103,532 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of ACI Worldwide worth $42,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $205,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

