Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 58,037 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,706,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.69% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $44,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

