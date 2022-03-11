Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 217 ($2.84) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MNG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.11) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 237.17 ($3.11).

MNG stock opened at GBX 219.50 ($2.88) on Tuesday. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. The company has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

