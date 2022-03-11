Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.28) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.40 ($2.25).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 138.80 ($1.82) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.28. The firm has a market cap of £713.26 million and a P/E ratio of 13.22. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 215.60 ($2.82).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

