Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.41. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNED. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $83,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $463,375. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 184,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

