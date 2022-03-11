Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a PE ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
