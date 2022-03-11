BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $184.00

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $184.00, but opened at $177.01. BeiGene shares last traded at $177.20, with a volume of 1,257 shares.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BeiGene from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.81.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after acquiring an additional 77,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

