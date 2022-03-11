Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

