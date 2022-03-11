Berenberg Bank Cuts TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Price Target to GBX 280

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 280 ($3.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.79).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 189 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £333.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 231.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 250.47. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 173.59 ($2.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.