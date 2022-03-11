Better Choice (BTTR) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Better Choice (NASDAQ: BTTR – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Better Choice to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Choice and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million -$59.33 million 9.54 Better Choice Competitors $12.47 billion $2.09 billion -21.94

Better Choice’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Better Choice and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Better Choice Competitors 275 1268 1441 32 2.41

Better Choice presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.34%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 115.58%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Better Choice has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -48.10% -1,113.44% -76.49% Better Choice Competitors -32.35% -152.85% -21.53%

Summary

Better Choice rivals beat Better Choice on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Better Choice (Get Rating)

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

