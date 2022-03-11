Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BYND has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Beyond Meat from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.42.

BYND opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $160.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $74,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $38,257,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after purchasing an additional 534,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

