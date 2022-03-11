Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up to $204.88

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $204.88, but opened at $212.99. Bill.com shares last traded at $200.35, with a volume of 5,456 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.61.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $1,611,618.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,612 shares of company stock worth $21,354,269 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,970,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

