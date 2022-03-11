Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Up 164.6% in February

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 164.6% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Bioasis Technologies stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.09. Bioasis Technologies has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

