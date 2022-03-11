Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Up 164.6% in February

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 164.6% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Bioasis Technologies stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.09. Bioasis Technologies has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.
Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioasis Technologies (BIOAF)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.