BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $551.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

