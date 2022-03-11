BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock remained flat at $$5.57 during trading on Friday. 9,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

BDSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 57.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 118.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

