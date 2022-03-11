BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. 5,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,542. The firm has a market cap of $504.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $49.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTAI. UBS Group reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

