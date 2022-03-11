Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $30.12 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $527.61 million and approximately $32.50 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $30.12 or 0.00077663 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00383679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00099039 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004804 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

