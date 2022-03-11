BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.29.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
BB stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $30,547,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after buying an additional 94,887 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BlackBerry (Get Rating)
BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.
