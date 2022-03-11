BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $44,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

