BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $725.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $948.25.

NYSE BLK opened at $697.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $797.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $871.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 42.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

