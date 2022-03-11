Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 168,035 shares.The stock last traded at $27.75 and had previously closed at $28.39.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $230,893,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile (NYSE:BXSL)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
