Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 168,035 shares.The stock last traded at $27.75 and had previously closed at $28.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $230,893,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile (NYSE:BXSL)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

