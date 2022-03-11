Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Director Claudia A. Holz Buys 10,000 Shares

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.
