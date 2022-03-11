Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Director Claudia A. Holz Buys 10,000 Shares

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

