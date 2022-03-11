Blue World Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:BWAQU)

Blue World Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BWAQU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. Blue World Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Blue World Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ BWAQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Blue World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

