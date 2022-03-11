Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

BVH stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $655.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $5,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 129,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

