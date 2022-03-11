B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $592.30

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 592.30 ($7.76) and traded as low as GBX 557.45 ($7.30). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 572.20 ($7.50), with a volume of 3,009,219 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BME. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.53) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.53) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.86) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 617.89 ($8.10).
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 580.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 592.18.
About B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.
