BMO Capital Markets Raises Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$5.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

